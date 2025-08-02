Special preparedness plans devised for Iran's armed forces: Top commander

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces says that a series of different plans have been formulated to maintain the preparedness of the military forces.

In comments at a meeting of the permanent committee of the Civil Defense Organization of Iran, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi stressed the need to preserve and boost constant readiness in various state-run sectors, especially the civil infrastructures that offer services to people.

He noted that “different preparedness plans” are being carried out by the Iranian Armed Forces in the short, medium, and long terms.

The senior commander urged that the same paradigm of readiness employed by the military forces should be taken into account by the state-run sectors to protect the infrastructure.

Last week, Major General Mousavi expressed Iran’s readiness to ward off any new act of aggression by the Zionist regime or the US.

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan on June 22.

The Iranian military forces conducted powerful counterattacks immediately after the aggression. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III, which inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

Also, in response to the US attacks, Iranian armed forces launched a wave of missiles at al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 brought the fighting to a halt.

...................

End/ 257