Iran vows harsher response to future attacks from Israel and United States

Iran's top military commander has commended the country's air defense forces for their performance during last month's 12-day joint aggression by the United States and Israel, warning that any future attacker will regret targeting Iranian territory.

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of the General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, visited the national air defense headquarters on Friday, expressing appreciation to personnel and honoring the martyrs, wounded, and veterans who took part in the recent defense efforts.

Speaking during the visit, Mousavi stated that Iran’s air defense stands firm against all threats and has shown the strength to make enemy miscalculations painfully clear.

His comments followed Israel’s June 13 assault on Iran that targeted top military officials, nuclear scientists, and civilians. The United States later supported the attacks by bombing three peaceful nuclear sites in central Iran.

Iran responded with precision strikes across the occupied Palestinian territories and targeted the U.S. al-Udeid airbase in Qatar. The campaign reportedly forced Israel to declare a unilateral ceasefire on June 24.

Mousavi added that the number of enemy aircraft downed is a testament to Iran’s operational capabilities and the resolve of its defense forces.

He said the bravery and skill of air defense units will remain imprinted in the nation’s collective memory as a symbol of strength and resilience.

The general attributed this success to national unity, spiritual conviction, and the wise leadership of the Islamic Revolution Leader, calling them the pillars of Iran’s defensive power.

He stressed that any future aggression will be met with stronger retaliation, leading to an even greater defeat for the attackers.

Mousavi also called for continuous upgrades in defense systems and warned that innovation, agility, and reliance on Iranian science and technology are key to confronting evolving threats.

