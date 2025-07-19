Top Iranian commander warns of harsher response to any future aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, warned that any renewed aggression would be met with an even more devastating response.

The Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces made the remarks during a visit to the country’s Air Defense Headquarters.

"Air defense, at the forefront of defending the country's skies, has proven its ability to withstand any level of threat and will make the enemies of the Iranian nation regret their mistake," Mousavi said.

He underlined that the downing of enemy aircraft in such volume and number demonstrates the capability, resolve, and bravery of Iranian air defense forces.

“Should the enemy attempt another incursion, with God's help, it will be met with an even more crushing blow than before, and they will suffer a greater defeat,” he stressed.

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear, and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan on June 22.

The Iranian military forces conducted powerful counterattacks immediately after the aggression. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III, which inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

Also, in response to the US attacks, Iranian armed forces launched a wave of missiles at al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 has brought the fighting to a halt.

