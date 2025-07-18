  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Iran

Foreign Minister urges Europe to abandon threadbare policy of threat and pressure

18 July 2025 - 16:02
News ID: 1709042
Source: IRNA
Foreign Minister urges Europe to abandon threadbare policy of threat and pressure

The Foreign Minister said any new round of talks is only possible when the other side is ready for a fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial nuclear deal.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has called on the European Union and E3, France, Germany, and Britain, to abandon their “worn-out policy” of threat and pressure.

Writing on his X account on Friday, Araqchi touched on the remarks made in a joint teleconference with the foreign ministers of the E3 and the E.U.’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

It was the U.S. that withdrew from a two-year negotiated deal, coordinated by the E.U. in 2015- not Iran, he said.

The official also said in the teleconference that it was U.S. that left the negotiation table in June this year and chose a military option instead, not Iran.

“Any new round of talks is only possible when the other side is ready for a fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial nuclear deal,” he added.

If E.U. or E3 want to have a role, they should act responsibly, the top diplomat said, urging them to put aside the worn-out policies of threat and pressure, including the snap-back for which they lack absolutely no moral and legal ground.

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha