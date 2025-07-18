Iran condems Israeli aggression against Syria

Iranian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the U.N. Amir Saeed Iravani has strongly condemned Israel's military attacks on Syria, calling them deliberate acts of aggression.

Iravani made these statements during a UN Security Council meeting addressing the situation in Syria.

Iravani described these actions as a dangerous escalation by a regime occupying parts of Syria in blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter.

He said that Israel poses the most serious and dangerous threat to regional peace and security due to its ongoing acts of aggression and the unconditional political and military support it receives from the US and its Western allies.

Iravani pointed out that Israel's attacks on Syria are a direct consequence of the Security Council's silence and the international community's failure to implement effective deterrent measures.

He said that Israel has never faced repercussions for its repeated violations of international law, allowing it to continue its aggressive actions with complete impunity.

Iravani urged the Council to fulfill its responsibilities and hold Israel accountable for its violations, stressing that continued inaction will only embolden aggressors to persist in their transgressions.