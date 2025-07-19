Lebanese Shia cleric warns regional stability at risk amid Syrian escalation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hujjat al-Islam Sheikh Ali Al-Khatib, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Islamic Shiite Council of Lebanon, has expressed deep concern over the escalating developments in Syria, warning that the situation poses a grave threat not only to Syria but to the entire region.

During a meeting with renowned historian Dr. Saadoun Hamadeh at his residence in Ain Al-Tineh, Sheikh Al-Khatib emphasized the longstanding commitment of the Shiite community to national, Arab, and Islamic unity. “Throughout history, Shiites have never pursued a separate political agenda,” he stated. “We have consistently supported unity and stood in defense of the nation’s interests and well-being. We have never initiated war, but we have always defended ourselves when necessary.”

Addressing the latest regional developments, he said, “What is unfolding in Syria is extremely dangerous. The open and aggressive interference by Israel in the Syrian crisis represents a hostile act that threatens the entire region, particularly the brotherly Syrian nation.”

Sheikh Al-Khatib also voiced concern about the potential spillover of the Syrian conflict into Lebanon, warning that such a scenario could destabilize the country. “These developments call for heightened vigilance and national solidarity,” he urged. “All Lebanese factions must adopt responsible positions that strengthen unity and fortify the country against all emerging threats.”

He further cautioned against foreign interventions aimed at redrawing the region’s borders, particularly efforts backed by the United States in support of Israeli ambitions. “Such plans serve only the interests of the Zionist regime and represent a grave danger to the stability and sovereignty of our nations,” he concluded.

...................

End/ 257