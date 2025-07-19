Iranian cleric: Struggle against Zionism is a civilizational, not political battle

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hujjat al-Islam Ali Ashraf Alimohammadi, head of the Office of the Supreme Leader’s Representative in the Amir al-Mu’minin (AS) Corps in Ilam, has stated that the Islamic Republic’s struggle with Zionism and its American allies is not limited to missiles or the nuclear issue, but is a deep-rooted, civilizational confrontation.

Speaking at a gathering of professors, scholars, and staff of the Imam Khomeini Institute, Alimohammadi emphasized that Zionism has been a persistent source of sedition and hostility toward humanity and divine religions from the era of Prophet Moses (AS) through the time of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He explained that Zionism’s long-standing influence stems from manipulative educational methods and early religious distortions. “They introduced superstitions and altered sacred texts to turn truth upside down, a tactic used during the times of both Moses and Jesus (PBUH),” he said.

Referring to the time of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), he recalled the Zionist conspiracies in Khaybar, including multiple failed assassination attempts against the Prophet, and their early influence in Medina and Palestine. “Even during the Saqifa period, they sought to steer the course of the Islamic Ummah in a direction that served their interests,” he added.

Alimohammadi warned that the threat today is not confined to the Zionist occupation of Jerusalem, but extends across global decision-making networks. “They have infiltrated centers of power and built systems to shape the will of nations,” he said.

He stressed that since its inception, the Islamic Revolution of Iran has been a key target of Zionism. “This is not a political disagreement—it is a civilizational battle. Understanding this leaves no room for talks or compromise. Their enmity is not only with Islam, but with all monotheistic faiths and humanity at large.”

In conclusion, Alimohammadi referenced recent failed plots to assassinate over 250 Iranian elites, claiming it was part of a broader Zionist plan to replicate a “Syrian-style crisis” in Iran. He credited divine grace and national vigilance for thwarting the scheme and called for continued unity and awareness in the Islamic world.

