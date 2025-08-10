Over 60 million visit Mecca, Medina holy mosques during Muharram

AhlulBayt News Agency: More than 60 million people visited the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina during Muharram 1447 AH.

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques reported a total of 60,245,635 visitors to the two holy sites over the month, supported by a wide-ranging system of services provided by the authority in coordination with other participating bodies.

At the Grand Mosque in Mecca, 27,531,599 people attended prayers, with 47,823 worshippers praying at the Hijr Ismail. The number of Umrah pilgrims recorded was 7,857,270, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

The Prophet’s Mosque in Medina welcomed 21,576,200 worshippers, including 1,122,368 who prayed at Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifah. Additionally, 2,110,375 visitors offered greetings to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his companions.

The authority said it remains committed to delivering high-quality services to ensure the comfort and ease of all worshippers, pilgrims, and visitors, enabling them to perform their rituals in peace.

