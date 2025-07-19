Senior cleric warns U.S.: Aggression against Iran's Leader will trigger unrestricted response

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Mohsen Araki, a senior Iranian cleric and member of the Presidium of the Assembly of Experts, has issued a strong warning to the United States and its allies, declaring that any aggression against the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution would trigger a massive and unrestricted response from the Islamic Republic.

Speaking during a meeting with scholars at the Qom Seminary, Ayatollah Araki emphasized that targeting the Supreme Leader crosses a critical red line, beyond which no rules or boundaries would restrain Iran’s retaliation.

“Any attack on the sacred person of the Supreme Leader will eliminate all our limitations in confronting the enemy,” he stated. “America and its allies will not be safe even on their own soil.”

Ayatollah Araki, who is also a member of the Supreme Council of Seminaries, said that such an act would be considered a declaration of full-scale war against the Islamic system.

“If, God forbid, the United States dares to act against the Leader of the Revolution, it must realize that all its military bases, economic interests, political forces, and affiliated companies—whether in the Islamic world or on American soil—will be subjected to an unprecedented and harsh response.”

U.S. Allies Also Warned

The senior scholar also issued a stern warning to countries aligned with Washington, particularly Britain, France, and Germany. He stated that any cooperation with an American-led act of aggression would have serious consequences.

“Nations supporting the Zionist regime and the United States must know that if they join this crime, peace and stability will be stripped from their interests in the region and beyond.”

Global Uprising of Muslim Youth

Concluding his remarks, Ayatollah Araki predicted a widespread and spontaneous uprising across the Islamic world in the event of such an attack. He stressed that the reaction would not be confined to conventional military responses.

“The youth of the Islamic world will rise up against these arrogant powers. This will not be a limited confrontation—it will be a global, multifaceted uprising with far-reaching consequences.”

Ayatollah Araki’s comments come amid heightened tensions and renewed threats against Iran’s leadership, underlining the Islamic Republic’s position that any direct aggression against its top authority will be met with a forceful and global response.

