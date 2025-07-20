Iranian seminary directors hail ‘divine victory,’ call for continued unity, resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency: The directors of seminaries across Iran, during a national conference attended by members of the Supreme Council, provincial seminary heads, and senior clerics, issued a formal statement celebrating a “divine victory” for the Iranian nation.

Hawzah News Agency- The statement praised the unity and resilience of the people and reaffirmed full support for the Islamic Republic and the leadership of Ayatollah Khamenei.

Citing Quranic verses and drawing from Islamic tradition, the statement described the recent national developments as a continuation of the historical struggle between truth and falsehood, faith and arrogance. “At a time when global arrogance, led by the Zionist regime, launched a full-scale media, political, economic, and security assault, God’s favor once again protected this land and guided the Iranian nation to triumph,” it read.

The statement attributed the victory to five key pillars:

1- Divine will and support for Islamic Iran;

2- The wise leadership of the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei;

3- Unwavering backing from top religious authorities in Qom and Najaf;

4- The steadfastness of the Iranian people, who stood united in the face of adversity;

5- The courage and sacrifice of Iran’s armed forces, whom the statement described as “the most moral military in the world.”

The statement strongly condemned “war crimes” by Israel and its allies for targeting civilians, hospitals, and humanitarian organizations in their efforts to break the will of the Iranian people. However, it declared that such efforts had failed due to Iran’s internal strength and divine backing.

Role of the Seminaries

The seminary administrators emphasized their own responsibilities in the wake of this victory, pledging to:

- Engage in scientific and cultural jihad through content production and timely, truthful analysis of events;

- Strengthen national and Islamic unity, particularly around the principle of Wilayat al-Faqih (Guardianship of the Jurist);

- Combat enemy propaganda and ideological infiltration, and safeguard religious and national identity;

- Train revolutionary and missionary forces capable of defending Islamic values both at home and internationally.

The statement concluded with a call to all members of the Islamic nation to remain vigilant, united, and aligned with the leadership of the Islamic Republic, portraying this alignment as essential to preserving victory and continuing the mission of the Islamic Revolution.

