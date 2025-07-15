Senior scholar backs fatwa defending Supreme Leader of Islamic Revolution

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a firm show of support for recent religious decrees, Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Ali Mousavi Jazayeri has issued a statement endorsing the fatwa of senior religious authorities regarding those who threaten the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Sayyid Ali Khamenei.

In his statement, Ayatollah Jazayeri emphasized that standing against individuals who target religious authority is not only a moral imperative but also a jurisprudential duty. He described such actions as a form of rebellion and extremism, rooted in hostility toward the Islamic system.

“In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Praise be to Allah, the Lord of the Worlds, and may Allah’s blessings be upon Muhammad and his purified family.

I wholeheartedly support the fatwa issued by the great religious authorities concerning those who harbor ill intent toward a religious authority or the leader of the Islamic system.

I humbly declare that such hostility represents one of the gravest forms of opposition and rebellion, and those who commit it fall into the category of rebels (bughāt) and bigots in the terminology of Islamic jurisprudence.

Peace be upon you, and may Allah have mercy on you and bless you.”

Ayatollah Jazayeri’s statement follows a broader wave of reactions by seminary scholars and clerics in defense of the leadership of the Islamic Revolution amid increasing threats and hostile rhetoric from foreign and domestic elements.

