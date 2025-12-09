Ayatollah Mousavi Jazayeri: Iran moving on path of Mahdist civilization

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Iranian cleric explained the role of the Mahdavi ideology in the formation of the Islamic Revolution, saying the Islamic country is moving on the path of the Mahdist civilization.

Ayatollah Seyed Mohammad Ali Mousavi Jazayeri, head of the Islamic seminaries in the southwestern province of Khuzestan and a member of the Assembly of Experts, stated in a speech on the eve of the “National Conference on Mahdism and the Islamic Revolution” (slated for February of this year) that the country’s devotion, sincerity, and service are directed towards the holy existence of Imam Zaman (may God hasten his glad advent).

The basis of the Islamic Revolution was formed from the beginning with the motivation of establishing a government aligned with the guardianship of the Imam Zaman (AS), he said.

Regarding the role of the Mahdism thought (the belief that the last Shia Imam (AS) will reappear at the end of time and spread justice in the world) in the formation and direction of the Islamic Revolution, the cleric referred to the memories of the period of drafting the constitution and said, “During the revolution, religious and revolutionary youth, especially martyr Seyyed Hussein Alam-ul-Huda and his companions, emphasized the necessity of Wilayat Faqih (the guardianship of the jurist). However, the initial draft of the constitution that came from France did not make any reference to the guardianship of the jurist, which caused concern among the revolutionary forces. I arrived in Qom to receive an assignment to serve Imam Khomeini (RA); at the house of the late Ayatollah Mohammad Yazdi. When the Imam (RA) heard the matter, he said: ‘You and the other experts are free; express any opinion you have. This draft has no special sanctity. After this meeting, the plan of the guardianship of the jurist was drafted and presented to the Assembly of Experts. The legislative commission praised the plan, and then a committee was formed with the presence of some of the great revolutionaries. Reforms were also proposed, some of which, such as assigning the appointment of the commanders of the armed forces to the position of the leader, were completely logical and were accepted.”

Ayatollah Mousavi Jazayeri added, “Defending the principle of the guardianship of the jurist in the Assembly of Experts was very challenging. There were 43 of us and the opposition group was about 20. Finally, by a majority vote, the principle of the guardianship of the jurist was included in the Constitution.”

He continued, “Undoubtedly, our revolution has gone through many stages and its criteria are fundamentally different from those of the Qajar and Pahlavi eras. Today, our country is moving on the path of the rightful rule of Imam Zaman (AS).”

Mahdism refers to the belief that the last Shia Imam, Imam Zaman (may God hasten his glad advent), will reappear at the end of time and spread justice in the world.

