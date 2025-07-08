Indian Sunni scholar: Imam Khamenei is recognized leader of Islamic world

AhlulBayt News Agency: Seyyed Salman Nadvi, a prominent Indian Sunni scholar and head of the Indian Unity Front, has declared that Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is not only the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran but also the recognized leader of the global Muslim community.

Speaking during the fourth virtual meeting of the Islamic Ezzat Front, Nadvi praised the steadfastness of the Iranian nation and its leadership in resisting global arrogance and defending Islamic values.

“I congratulate the Islamic Republic of Iran, its people, and its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei. They have proven that they are on the right path—firm in their resistance to the Antichrist forces of our time, including the Zionist regime, the American imperialists, and the corrupt Arab Zionists,” Nadvi stated.

He further emphasized that Imam Khamenei’s leadership transcends national boundaries, describing him as the unifying figure for all Muslims worldwide:

“Today, the entire Islamic world stands behind Imam Khamenei. He is not only the leader of Iran, but the leader of all Muslims and Islamic nations,” he said.

Nadvi’s comments reflect growing expressions of cross-sectarian unity and admiration for the Iranian leader’s firm stance against occupation, imperialism, and injustice in the Muslim world.

He also linked the current global resistance movement to Islamic eschatology, asserting that Imam Khamenei and the Iranian people are preparing the ground for the reappearance of Imam Mahdi (AS):

“This unwavering resistance must be permanent. The day will come when the promise of the Prophet (PBUH) will be fulfilled—that Imam Mahdi (peace be upon him) will conquer Palestine and establish justice across the world. The vanguard of this mission is present, and they are paving the way.”

...................

End/ 257