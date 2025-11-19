Iran’s Victory in 12-Day War Against Israel is Result of Self-Reliance and Wise Leadership

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hujjatul Islam wal-Muslimeen Basim Al-Shara, the Friday prayer leader of Michigan, said that Iran’s success in the recent 12-day war with the Zionist regime was possible only because of Iran’s own internal strength, self-reliance, and the wise leadership of the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Speaking in last Friday’s sermons, he said:

During his Friday sermon, the Michigan Friday Prayer Leader said that Iran achieved a “bright victory” in the 12-day war imposed by the Zionist regime. He added that Iran defended its national interests through the unity of the people, strong leadership, and defensive capabilities—without relying on any foreign power.

He added:

“Even after 40 years of tough sanctions, Iran did not ask for help from China, Russia, or any other big country. With its own production, smart decisions, and the patience and courage of people, they bravely faced and defeated this huge external threat.”

Hujjat al-Islam Basim Al-Shara said that research centers and experts around the world are now studying how Iran won this war with very limited resources. They all agree that the wise leadership of the Supreme Leader played the biggest role.

He described Ayatollah Khamenei as a leader who has great influence all over the world, even at the age of nearly 90. He said: