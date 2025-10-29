Qom to host national conference highlighting Imam Khamenei’s leadership model

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Ruhollah Shakeri, President of the Islamic Education University, has announced that the National Conference on “Management Model of the Islamic Revolution in the Thought and Character of Imam Khamenei” will be held in Qom on Wednesday, October 29.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Imam Reza (AS) Conference Hall of the university, Hojatoleslam Shakeri outlined the objectives and significance of the event, which aims to explore the intellectual and managerial foundations of the Islamic Revolution through the thought and character of its leadership.

The university president highlighted the profound intellectual, cultural, political, and social transformations brought about by the Islamic Revolution both inside Iran and across the world, emphasizing the central role of leadership in these developments.

“The most significant achievement of the Islamic Revolution is the establishment of the leadership position within the Islamic Republic’s structure,” he said. “From the era of the late Imam Khomeini to that of Imam Khamenei, we have witnessed comprehensive progress in intellectual, cultural, economic, social, and even military fields.”

He added that a thorough examination of the ideas and character of these two great leaders can serve as a key to correctly understanding and preserving the true identity of the Islamic Revolution.

Referring to the challenges faced by the Revolution throughout its history, Hojatoleslam Shakeri underscored the necessity of studying the leadership’s intellectual framework to sustain and advance the revolutionary system.

“The Islamic Revolution has always faced threats and obstacles, yet through the wise leadership of the Supreme Leader, the country has navigated crises with stability and strength,” he noted. “The Leader’s active and continuous presence in political and social arenas has been vital to safeguarding the Revolution’s principles.”

Hojatoleslam Shakeri also pointed to the Supreme Leader’s distinctive management style, describing him as a revolutionary figure whose influence extends from the pre-revolutionary struggle to the current era of leadership.

“Before the victory of the Revolution, the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei was among the most prominent fighters for independence and Islamic governance,” he said. “Afterward, through his presidency and leadership, he has demonstrated an unparalleled capacity for strategic guidance and management across all sectors.”

He emphasized that studying Imam Khamenei’s intellectual and managerial thought can offer effective solutions to many of the nation’s contemporary challenges.

.....................

End/ 257