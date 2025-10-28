Conference titled “Outstanding Thoughts of Shia Religious Leaders” held in Yangon, Myanmar

AhlulBayt News Agency: A scientific conference titled “Outstanding Thoughts of Shia Religious Leaders” was held at the Mego Grand Mosque in Yangon, bringing together scholars, researchers, and followers of the Ahlul Bayt (PBUT) to explore the intellectual and social contributions of leading Shia figures.

Organized by the Myanmar Shia Research and Education Center, the event featured lectures on the teachings and reformist ideas of major Shia scholars, including Ayatollah Seyyed Abul Qasim Khoei (RA), Imam Khomeini (RA), and Martyr Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr.

Speakers also discussed the leadership roles of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Sistani in guiding the Islamic Ummah and addressing contemporary challenges.

Highlighting the contribution of women to religious and educational development, Zainab Medina Beik, head of the center’s education department, emphasized the active role of Shia women in advancing Islamic knowledge and community service.

The conference concluded with prayers and expressions of gratitude to the organizers and participants.

