‘Thoughts of Prominent Shia Scholars’ Literary Meeting Held in Myanmar + Photos

AhlulBayt News Agency: The program was conducted by the Center’s Chief Editor, Hujjatul Islam Haji Masoom Ali. On this occasion, the Deputy Director of the Research Department, Hujjatul Islam Syed Muhammad Yusuf Mahdi, delivered a detailed speech on the ideas of prominent Shia scholars, their intellectual influence, and their perspectives on Western civilization and its strategies.

Similarly, Maulana Syed Nasir Hussain, a religious scholar from the Center, spoke about the lives, scholarly and religious contributions, and revolutionary struggles of Ayatollah Syed Abu al-Qasim al-Khoei, Imam Khomeini, and Martyr Sheikh Nimr.

The Imam-e-Juma of Mago Shia Grand Mosque, Maulana Syed Jafar Jafari, discussed in detail the lives, religious roles, and social services of Ayatollah Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, and Ayatollah Syed Ali Sistani.

Likewise, Alima Zainab Madina Baig, head of the Center’s Training Department, presented her views on the role of Shia women in the Islamic world, highlighting their educational services and religious sacrifices.

Several distinguished guests attending the session also shared their thoughts and experiences.

In conclusion, Maulana Syed Muharram Hussain thanked all participants and organizers, and the meeting ended with a prayer.