 “Taqvi Hall” Inaugurated at Shia Jama Masjid, Delhi to Honor Scholarly Legacy

AhlulBayt News Agency: The hall is dedicated to the memory and services of the late Hujjat al-Islam Maulana Syed Ali Taqvi, the late Ayatollah Syed Muhammad Bashtawi, and their predecessor, the late Maulana Sagheer Hasan. All three were respected figures who devoted their lives to religious guidance and community service.

The inauguration was attended by a large gathering of scholars, poets, and members of the Shia community. The event was marked by heartfelt tributes acknowledging the scholarly and spiritual legacy of these figures.

The initiative was undertaken by Anjuman Shi‘at al-Safā as a gesture of respect and acknowledgment of clerical services to the community. Religious leaders and attendees praised the move as both commendable and worthy of congratulations, highlighting the importance of preserving and celebrating such legacies for future generations.