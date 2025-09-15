Jamiatul Ulama Isharia Kargil Conducts Mission UPSC in Collaboration with UNI Exam IAS + Photos

The examination was organized at four centres:

-JAME Lower Wing ,Kargil

-Civil IAS Srinagar

-Kargil Boys Hostel Channi Jammu

-UNI Exams IAS Delhi

A total of 135 students registered for the program, and the examination was scheduled for them accordingly.

JUIAK has already been running a virtual program for UPSC aspirants in Kargil to give local youth an opportunity to prepare for one of India’s most prestigious examinations. The institution is regularly engaged in educational initiatives to empower the youth of the region, and Mission UPSC Off Line Program is another step in this direction.

The results will be announced within five days, followed by interviews. The interview schedule will be shared after the declaration of results.

Under this program, 20 students will be selected. They will be provided with academic coaching, residential facilities, and proper guidance for their UPSC preparation.