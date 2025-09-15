  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Central Asia & Subcontinent

Jamiatul Ulama Isharia Kargil Conducts Mission UPSC in Collaboration with UNI Exam IAS + Photos

15 September 2025 - 10:51
News ID: 1727097
Source: Abna24
Jamiatul Ulama Isharia Kargil Conducts Mission UPSC in Collaboration with UNI Exam IAS + Photos

Kargil, 14 September: Mission UPSC, an initiative of  Jamiatul Ulama Isharia Kargil (JUIAK) in collaboration with UNI Exam IAS, was conducted on Sunday, 14th September 2025.

The examination was organized at four centres:

  • -JAME Lower Wing ,Kargil
  • -Civil IAS Srinagar 
  • -Kargil Boys Hostel Channi Jammu 
  • -UNI Exams IAS Delhi 

A total of 135 students registered for the program, and the examination was scheduled for them accordingly.

JUIAK has already been running a virtual program for UPSC aspirants in Kargil to give local youth an opportunity to prepare for one of India’s most prestigious examinations. The institution is regularly engaged in educational initiatives to empower the youth of the region, and Mission UPSC Off Line Program is another step in this direction.

The results will be announced within five days, followed by interviews. The interview schedule will be shared after the declaration of results.

Under this program, 20 students will be selected. They will be provided with academic coaching, residential facilities, and proper guidance for their UPSC preparation.

UPSC
UPSC
UPSC
UPSC
UPSC
UPSC
UPSC
UPSC
UPSC
UPSC
UPSC
UPSC
UPSC
UPSC
UPSC
UPSC
UPSC
UPSC
UPSC
UPSC
UPSC
UPSC
UPSC
UPSC

Tags

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha