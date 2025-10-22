Annual Quran and Religious Studies Competition Held in Kargil

AhlulBayt News Agency: Prior to this, competitions were conducted at the Tehsil and Block levels, and students who qualified at those levels were given the opportunity to participate in the district-level contest.

The event featured Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Dr. Syed Karar Jafri from Kashmir as the chief guest. Other notable guests included world-renowned Quran reciter Qari Merajuddin Sufi, Kargil Town Councilor Haji Mohammad Abbas, and Sajjad Hussain Kargili, in charge of political affairs for Jamiat ul-Ulama Asna Asharia Kargil.

The president of Jamiat ul-Ulama Isna Asharia Kargil, Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Sheikh Nazir Mehdi Muhammadi, presided over the ceremony. The event was also attended by the vice president Sheikh Ghulam Ali Mufidi, General Secretary and Friday Prayer Imam Sheikh Ibrahim Khalili, members Sheikh Ali Naqi Mughli, Sheikh Abdullah Manori, and other respected scholars, teachers, and officials of Makatib Isna Asharia, as well as members from other branches of the organization.

In the competition, the judges were Dr. Syed Karar Jafri, Qari Merajuddin Sufi, and officials from the Makatib Isna Asharia branch, Sheikh Ahmad Arman and Sheikh Musa Ali Irfani.

From over 120 schools operating under Makatib Isna Asharia in various parts of Kargil, a total of 257 students participated in the initial rounds. 38 students qualified for the final district-level competition.

In his presidential address, Sheikh Nazir Mehdi Muhammadi emphasized the importance of building a Quran-centered and Ahlul Bayt-loving society. He urged parents to bring their children closer to the Holy Quran and the teachings of Ahlul Bayt (a.s), so that their hearts are illuminated with divine knowledge alongside worldly education. He stressed that this combination is key to a successful future in both this world and the hereafter.

Both Dr. Karar Jafri and Haji Mohammad Abbas addressed the gathering, sharing thoughts and encouraging the scholars, teachers, and students. Meanwhile, Sheikh Ahmad Arman, head of the Makatib Isna Asharia department, gave a detailed briefing on the ongoing activities and achievements of the institution.

The event's stage was hosted and managed by Sheikh Mohammad Taha and Hadi Ali Karar, who added to the event’s atmosphere with their eloquent presentation.