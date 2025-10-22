Supporting Seminary Is, in Fact, Preparation for Reappearance of Imam Mahdi (A.S.)

AhlulBayt News Agency: A religious and educational meeting was organized by Hawza Ilmiyya Imam Hadi in Norkhah, Uri.. The event was attended by a large number of teachers, students of the seminary, and local believers.

The gathering began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by praises in honor of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the Ahlul Bayt (A.S), which added to the spiritual atmosphere of the event.

During the program, speakers highlighted the importance of religious education, moral development, and the academic and social responsibilities of seminary students.

The teachers of the Imam Hadi seminary addressed the topic of "Understanding Imam al-Mahdi (A.S)", stressing that students must apply their knowledge practically, spread the message of Islam effectively in society, and make the recognition of the Imam of our time central to their lives.

Speakers emphasized that Hawza Ilmiyya Imam Hadi (A.S) has now become a vibrant center of knowledge, faith, and spiritual awareness. This is a place where religious students are being nurtured, people are becoming more conscious, and the love and recognition of the Ahlul Bayt (A.S) is increasing.

They further added that the purpose of this seminary is not just to provide education, but also to train individuals, build character, and promote a deeper understanding of Imam Mahdi (A.S).

Speakers strongly urged that it is our collective duty to support the seminary, contribute to its mission, and help carry it forward. Supporting the seminary, they said, is in fact preparation for the reappearance of Imam Mahdi (A.S).

In the concluding remarks, the speakers discussed the educational and moral programs of the seminary and advised the students to maintain discipline and respect for time.