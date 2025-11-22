Home News Service Pictures Photos: Mourning Gathering of Martyrdom of Lady Fatima Zahra (S.A), Kargil 22 November 2025 - 08:05 News ID: 1752786 Source: Abna24 Tags India Shia news Kargil Lady Fatima related Photos: Shia Community of Kargil Observe Fatimi Days with Devotion Photos: 3rd Day of Martyrdom of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A) in Kargil Photos: Seminar Held on 'Fatimid Resistance on Front of Falsehood: From Hypocrisy of Medina to Al-Aqsa Mosque' Shia Cleric: It Is Essential to Introduce New Generation to Great Life of Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A) Supporting Seminary Is, in Fact, Preparation for Reappearance of Imam Mahdi (A.S.) Photos: Hazrat Zahra mourning ceremony held by women in Qom
Your Comment