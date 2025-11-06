Shia Cleric: It Is Essential to Introduce New Generation to Great Life of Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A)

AhlulBayt News Agency: On the occasion of the martyrdom of Lady Fatimah Zahra (sa), Jamiat-ul-Ulama Isna Asharia Kargil Ladakh will organize continuous mourning gatherings for 20 days — from the 13th of Jumada al-Awwal to the 3rd of Jumada al-Thani — at Hawza Ilmiya Isna Asharia Kargil.

In these gatherings, well-known scholars and speakers from Kargil district will deliver lectures on different aspects of the life and martyrdom of Siddiqa-e-Shahida Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A).

Addressing a mourning assembly, Hujjat-ul-Islam Sheikh Hasan Muqaddas emphasized that it is essential to acquaint the new generation with the great and noble life of Sayyida Fatimah Zahra (S.A).

He said that Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A) is a perfect role model for all women, advising women to follow her path and build a better future for their communities through their character — because the future of any nation lies in the hands of its mothers.

Sheikh Hasan Muqaddas further stated that Fatimah Zahra (S.A) is not only a truthful and pure figure for women but for all of creation. He said everyone should study her pure life, learn from it, and strive to live according to her example.

e added that the virtues and high status of Fatimah Zahra (S.A) must be shared as much as possible, and children should be taught about her pure life from an early age. This will help future generations understand the oppression and injustice inflicted upon Lady Zahra (S.A) by the community after the passing of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (s) and Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib (A.S).

He concluded by saying that we must not fall short in narrating the story of Lady Fatimah Zahra’s (S.A) suffering and oppression.