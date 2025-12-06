Asghariya Pakistan Women’s Wing Holds Central Seminar on 'Seerat-e-Sayyida Zahra (S.A)'

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a significant event, the Asghariya Pakistan Women’s Wing organized a seminar titled "Seerat-e-Sayyida Zahra (S.A)" at the Mosque and Imam Bargah Imam Hussain (A.S) in Yaseenabad, Mehran Town, Naushahro Feroze.

The seminar was held to honor and highlight the life and teachings of Sayyida Fatima Zahra (S.A), the daughter of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and a symbol of strength, patience, and piety.

The event was presided over by Samira Fatemi Asghari, the Central President of Asghariya Pakistan Women, who spoke about the importance of reflecting on the life of Sayyida Zahra (S.A) and its relevance in today’s world. In her address, she emphasized the significant role Sayyida Zahra (S.A) played in the Islamic world and how her life continues to inspire women across the globe.

Prominent speakers, including Syeda Tasveer Zahra Naqvi and Syeda Komal Rizvi Bukhari, also shared their insights on the exemplary character and steadfastness of Sayyida Zahra (S.A).

They discussed her spiritual legacy, her contributions to the faith, and her role as a loving daughter, wife, and mother, offering deep lessons in courage and perseverance.

The seminar witnessed a large turnout of women and students from the local community, who showed great interest in the topic and actively participated in the discussions.

The event also provided an opportunity for women to come together, reflect on the virtues of Sayyida Zahra (S.A), and renew their commitment to the path of righteousness and justice, which she exemplified throughout her life.

This seminar was part of the ongoing efforts by Asghariya Pakistan Women’s Wing to educate and empower women with knowledge of Islamic history and values, helping to preserve the legacy of the great women of Islam.