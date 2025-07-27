Lady Zaynab (S.A) conference highlights enduring legacy of courage and faith

AhlulBayt News Agency: Speakers at the Sayyida Zaynab (S.A.) Conference, held at the central secretariat of Minhaj-ul-Quran Women League in Lahore, emphasized the timeless message of resilience, truth, and unwavering faith embodied by lady Zaynab (S.A.), a central figure of the tragedy of Karbala. The event brought together prominent religious scholars and community leaders to celebrate her enduring legacy and relevance to contemporary society.

Addressing the gathering, Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, Secretary General of Minhaj-ul-Quran, said that lady Zaynab (S.A.) is a beacon of patience and fortitude, whose stance during and after the Battle of Karbala remains a role model for women across generations. “Her life is an inspiration for every daughter and sister. She stood with unwavering strength in the court of Yazid, speaking truth to power,” he stated.

Lubna Mushtaq, head of the coordination committee, said that salvation for the Muslim community lies in devotion to the Qur’an and the AhlulBayt (the Prophet’s family). She emphasized the elevated spiritual status of the AhlulBayt and praised lady Zaynab’s powerful sermon in Yazid's court as a pivotal moment of resistance against tyranny.

Dr. Rana Farooq, Director of the Fareed al-Millat Research Institute, described lady Zaynab (S.A.) as a fortress of dignity and perseverance. “True love for the AhlulBayt is not in slogans but in embodying their teachings in daily life,” he stressed.

Professor Dr. Uzma Zareen hailed lady Zaynab (S.A.) as the “heroine of Karbala,” who silenced falsehood with fearless truth-telling and upheld the legacy of justice and resistance. “Her role in defending the message of Islam in the aftermath of Karbala was critical,” she added.

Humaira Bhutto remarked that the tragedy of Karbala was the most painful test of lady Zaynab’s life, which she faced with unmatched courage, patience, and grace. “Her fearless defiance in Yazid’s court remains one of the most powerful acts of resistance in Islamic history.”

Khanum Tayyaba Naqvi, Principal of Jamia Umm al-Kitab, highlighted Sayyida Zaynab’s (S.A.) wisdom, strategic resolve, and unshakable composure during the tragedy. “Her presence, even in the court of Yazid, never reflected weakness or despair,” she noted.

Hafiza Sehr Anbreen added that lady Zaynab’s voice of truth became a lasting symbol of the defense and revival of Islam.

The conference also featured participation from several senior leaders of Minhaj-ul-Quran and Women League, including Engineer Rafiq Najam, Brigadier (R) Umar Hayat, Irshad Iqbal, Saima Noor, Ayesha Batool, Kulsoom Qamar, Hina Fatima, Rabia Shafaq, Hira Dilbar Awan, Iqra Mubeen, Mrs. Mufti Ghulam Asghar Siddiqi, Mrs. Asif Akbar Qadri, Qariah Kulsoom, Bushra Rizwan, Mrs. Qari Munir, Syeda Noor-ul-Ain Naqvi, Zakia Fatima, and other distinguished female leaders.