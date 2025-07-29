Sayyida Zainab Conference organized by Minhaj-ul-Quran Women League in Lahore

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Minhaj-ul-Quran Women League organized the Sayyida Zainab (SA) Conference at the central secretariat in Model Town, Lahore. While addressing the gathering, Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, Secretary General of Minhaj-ul-Quran, said that Sayyida Zainab (SA) became a timeless symbol of patience and steadfastness during the tragedy of Karbala, and remains a role model for women till the end of time. He emphasized that her character is an exemplary model for every daughter and sister today.

Lubna Mushtaq, head of the Coordination Committee, said in her speech that salvation of the Ummah lies in love for the Qur’an and Ahl al-Bayt (AS). She highlighted the lofty status of the Ahl al-Bayt and praised the immense courage and patience demonstrated by Sayyida Zainab (SA) during the incident of Karbala, especially in her bold address in the tyrant Yazid’s court.

Dr. Rana Farooq, Director of Farid-e-Millat Research Institute, remarked that Sayyida Zainab (SA) was a figure of greatness and resilience. She stood like an iron wall against tyranny and resembled an unshakable fortress. He said that love for the Ahl al-Bayt is commanded in the Qur’an and that true love is not in slogans, but in practically adopting their character.

Prof. Dr. Uzma Zareen referred to Sayyida Zainab (SA) as the role model. She noted that during the tragedy, her truthfulness and courage silenced all opposition. The Ahl al-Bayt stood firm on truth and fought bravely against falsehood.

Humaira Bhutto said the incident of Karbala was the most testing and painful phase of Sayyida Zainab’s (SA) life, and she faced it with unmatched patience, determination, and grace. Her bravery is evident from the fact that she raised the flag of truth and boldly challenged Yazid in his own court.

Khanum Tayyaba Naqvi stated that the courage, wisdom, and dignity shown by Sayyida Zainab (SA) during the events of Karbala are unparalleled in human history. Even in Yazid's court, her character showed no signs of weakness or despair.

Hafiza Sehr Amberin said that Sayyida Zainab (SA) raised the voice of truth against Yazidism with patience and perseverance. Her message has become a lasting guarantee for the protection and revival of Islam till the end of time.

The conference was also attended by Deputy Secretary Generals Engineer Rafiq Najam and Brigadier (R) Umar Hayat, along with other prominent members and leaders of Minhaj-ul-Quran Women League including Irshad Iqbal, Saima Noor, Sehr Amberin, Ayesha Batool, Kulsoom Qamar, Hina Fatima, Rabia Shafaq, Hira Dilbar Awan, Iqra Mubeen, Mrs. Mufti Ghulam Asghar Siddiqi, Mrs. Asif Akbar Qadri, Qaria Kulsoom, Bushra Rizwan, Mrs. Qari Munir, Sayyida Noorul Ain Naqvi, Zakia Fatima, and other female leaders.

End/ 257