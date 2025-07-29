Love for AhlulBayt is source of nearness to God and foundation of unity of Ummah: Pakistani scholar

AhlulBayt News Agency: Naib-Nazam-e-ala Tehreek-e-Minhaj-ul-Quran Allama Rana Muhammad Idris, while addressing the Friday gathering at Jamia Sheikh-ul-Islam Lahore, said that love and devotion to the pure Ahlul Bayt (a.s.) is the best source of nearness to God.

Allah Almighty has declared love for the Ahlul Bayt (a.s.) as part of faith and following in their footsteps as righteous deeds. The Holy Quran states: “O Beloved! Say, “If you love Allah, then follow me.”

He said that whoever claims to love the Prophet (PBUH) but does not follow in the footsteps of the Ahlul Bayt (AS), his claim is incomplete.

Love for the Ahlul Bayt (AS) is part of the faith of the entire Muslim Ummah, and it is through this love that sectarianism, hatred and chaos can be eradicated.

Allama Rana Muhammad Idris said that our living and dying is for the love and respect of the Ahlul Bayt (AS). He added: “Weeping in the grief of Hussain (AS) is worship and the Sunnah of Mustafa (AS).”

At the time of the birth of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), Hazrat Gabriel (AS) had informed the Holy Prophet (PBUH) of the incident of Karbala in advance.

He said that the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) showed the world that Islam is a complete code of life, and when the time comes to protect the religion, even worship like Hajj can be postponed.

Allama Rana Idrees clarified that the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) taught the nation that protecting the religion of Muhammad (PBUH) is the greatest act of worship. He said that the greatest need today is to make the love of the Ahlul Bayt the center of unity.

