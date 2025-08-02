Imam Hussain revived true Islam: Pakistani Scholar

AhlulBayt News Agency: Renowned Pakistani orator Hujjat al-Islam Syed Shahanshah Hussain Naqvi has described Imam Hussain (AS) as the true reviver of Islam and the eternal conscience of humanity, emphasizing that the religion’s essence would have been lost without his historic uprising.

Addressing the 53rd annual Youm al-Hussain (AS) ceremony organized by the Imamia Students Organization (ISO) of Pakistan at Nishtar University of Medical Sciences, Multan, Naqvi delivered a powerful speech to a packed gathering of students, university professors, religious scholars, and cultural figures.

He stressed that Imam Hussain’s (AS) stand in Karbala was not merely a historical event, but a divine intervention that preserved the true teachings of Islam. “Had Imam Hussain (AS) not risen, the truth of Islam would have been distorted beyond recognition. Through the ultimate sacrifice of his life and those of his loyal companions, he safeguarded the faith and gave humanity a timeless lesson in dignity, resistance, and standing against oppression,” Naqvi said.

Drawing parallels between Karbala and contemporary events, Naqvi remarked that Gaza has become today’s Karbala. “The oppressed people of Palestine, like the companions of Imam Hussain (AS), are standing firm with honor against the tyranny of oppressors. Their resistance mirrors the spirit of Ashura,” he added.

He criticized the silence of many Islamic countries in the face of Zionist atrocities in Gaza, stating, “Only the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Resistance Front in Lebanon have upheld their moral and religious duty to support the oppressed.”

The event also featured remarks by Professor Dr. Mahnaz Khakwani, President of Nishtar University of Medical Sciences, who hailed the ceremony as a vital reminder of the values of Ashura. “Karbala is not just a historical tragedy—it is a living school of freedom, resilience, and moral clarity. We must learn from Imam Hussain (AS) never to remain silent in the face of injustice, under any circumstances,” she said.

Dr. Khakwani emphasized that the perseverance of the Palestinian people is inspired by the spirit of Karbala, calling on all Muslims to actively support the oppressed and uphold the values of truth and justice.

The ceremony concluded with a collective reaffirmation by participants to keep the message of Ashura alive across academic and social platforms. The gathering underscored that the movement of Imam Hussain (AS) continues to awaken consciences and ignite the flame of freedom in the hearts of the faithful around the world.

