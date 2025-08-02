Three Palestinians die due to starvation in Gaza Strip in past 24 hours

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian health ministry announced that hospitals in the Gaza Strip recorded 3 new deaths in the past 24 hours, including 2 children, due to famine and malnutrition.

In a brief statement on Friday evening, the ministry confirmed that the total number of famine victims has risen to 162 martyrs, including 92 children.

The ministry renewed its call for immediate and urgent intervention from the international community and relief organizations.

Meanwhile, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) reported that food shortages in most areas of the Gaza Strip have reached the level of famine.

IPCr pointed out that there is evidence showing the spread of hunger, malnutrition, and diseases, leading to an increase in deaths related to hunger and malnutrition.

Earlier, a UN report stated that 100% of the population of the Gaza Strip faces high levels of acute food insecurity, amid the ongoing genocide and blockade.

