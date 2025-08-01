Yemeni missile sends millions of Zionists to shelters

The spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces said on Friday that a missile attack by his country against Ben Gurion International Airport in the occupied territories sends millions of Zionists to shelters.

According to Yemeni local Al-Masirah TV, Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, stressed in a statement on Friday that his country's missile unit successfully carried out an important operation against Ben Gurion Airport in the occupied territories next to Tel Aviv.

Saree said that "The missile attack was carried out using the Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile."

The spokesman added that "More than four million Zionists fled to the shelters while they were panicking. Meanwhile, flights at that airport were suspended."

He also said the Sanaa government is monitoring the moves of the Zionist enemy to to prevent the Yemeni front from supporting Gaza.

Saree also stressed like his previous statements that "Our operations will continue until the aggression against Gaza is stopped and the blockade on the Gaza Strip is lifted."