24 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip

Since Friday morning, at least 24 Palestinians have been martyred in attacks by the Israeli regime forces on various areas of Gaza, the hospital sources in the Gaza Strip announced.

According to the sources, among the martyrs were five people who were trying to receive humanitarian aid.

On the other hand, the Civil Defense Service in the Gaza Strip reported that five Palestinians were killed and more than 20 others were injured as a result of shooting by Israeli soldiers in the Shuja'iya neighborhood in eastern Gaza City.