US army fully behind Israeli military's crimes: Al-Houthi

Yemen’s Ansarullah leader Al Houthi says that Israeli cannot survive without the US military and political backing, adding that the Resistance Axis will continue escalating operations until the Israeli genocide ends.

Abdul-Malik al-Houthi delivered a televised speech like previous Thursdays earlier today. His statement comes as the Resistance Axis — including Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Iraq’s Islamic Resistance, and Yemen’s armed forces — intensifies its multi-front pressure on Israel. By declaring a new phase of naval operations, Yemen underscored the strategic depth and coordination within the anti-Zionist front in West Asia.

Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, in a televised speech, denounced the US as “the real orchestrator” of the Gaza massacre, stating that Washington was providing not just weapons and intelligence, but also direct logistical and political support to Tel Aviv.

“The Zionist regime would collapse without the United States. All its crimes are American crimes, too,” he said.

He called the so-called humanitarian aid drops into Gaza “a sham meant to insult the Palestinian people,” and demanded the lifting of the blockade instead.

“They pretend to offer mercy by dropping food, while denying the people of Gaza their dignity and land access to real aid,” he added.