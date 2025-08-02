Israeli paramedic dies by suicide after trauma from Gaza war

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Israeli paramedic has committed suicide after suffering from the shock of the fighting in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli Kan Channel said on Thursday that Ro’i Wasserstein, a 24-year-old reservist from Netanya who served as a medic in the armored brigade, died by suicide on Wednesday.

His brother, a combat officer in the Israeli army, said that Wasserstein was an engineering student and had recently worked in the security field, serving over 300 reserve days in the 401st Brigade in the war in Gaza.

“Ro’i had been involved in the fighting inside the Gaza Strip since October 7, and spoke of the hardships and harsh scenes he faced, as well as of wounded soldiers he ahd rescued from a tank and treated,” according to his brother. “These scenes were etched in his soul.”

.....................

End/ 257