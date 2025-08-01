Israel launches new attacks on Lebanon

Lebanese sources reported new Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon and the eastern Bekaa regions.

Al-Mayadeen reported the Israeli regime's attacks on Lebanon.

Al-Mayadeen's reporter reported that Israeli warplanes carried out attacks on the "Mahmoudiyah" and "Al-Jarmaq" areas in southern Lebanon.

According to this Lebanese media outlet, the Israeli warplanes also targeted the "Brital" heights in the eastern Bekaa regions.

Attacks on the heights of the town of Brital in the Bekaa region of Lebanon have been carried out on several occasions.