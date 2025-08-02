Al-Qassam releases video of Israeli captive highlighting shared famine in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas Movement, released a video showing one of the Israeli captives in Gaza under the title: “The Occupation Government Has Decided to Starve Them.”

The footage shows an Israeli captive in a tunnel, visibly thin and frail from the famine imposed by Israeli forces on the Gaza Strip.

The video opens with a clip from previous Al-Qassam footage showing former captives during past exchange deals. Among them is Abitar David, then in good health, watching his fellow captives being released in the last exchange.

The new video contrasts images of the now severely emaciated captive with stark scenes of Gaza’s starving children, highlighting the shared suffering between civilians under siege and the Israeli captives held in Gaza.

One scene shows the captive staring at a calendar marking the number of days spent in captivity, symbolizing the long ordeal and isolation from the outside world, without uttering a single word.

The footage also includes archived clips of Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir declaring that “what should be sent to Gaza is bombs,” along with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statements about drastically limiting aid into the Strip.

In one shot, the captive is seen drinking water, juxtaposed with an image of a Palestinian child suffering from severe hunger due to the ban on baby formula entering Gaza.

The clip concludes with the message: “They eat what we eat and drink what we drink,” signaling that the fate of Israeli captives is inextricably linked to the suffering of the Gaza’s besieged population.

