Al-Quds Brigades release video of Israeli captive soldier before loss of contact

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, released footage it said was the last video of captive Israeli soldier Rom Barslavsky before contact was lost with the group holding him due to Israeli attacks on an area of the Gaza Strip.

Barslavsky appeared visibly emaciated in the video, a result of the brutal blockade and starvation imposed by “Israel” on Gaza, which has also affected captured Israeli soldiers.

The Israeli captive lashed out at the Israeli government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli army, holding them responsible for his hunger and deteriorating health.

He said, “Netanyahu is responsible for my illness and my blood.”

The Al-Quds Brigades said the video was obtained before communication with the holding group was severed. It was broadcast in both Arabic and Hebrew, showing the soldier watching Al Jazeera’s coverage of harrowing scenes of starving Palestinian children in Gaza.

In his plea, the soldier said, “I am dying here… bring in food,” appearing in tears, begging desperately for food to be delivered.

He added, “I am a soldier and I barely eat… I am on the brink of death, and I’m certain I will suffer permanent physical and psychological damage.”

Barslavsky further noted that since Israel’s most recent ground offensive, he had been left without any access to food or water, “For four months, I’ve been in a grave, living in hell and constant suffering.”

