UN Rights Office: Over 1,300 Palestinians killed while waiting for food in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has reported that since May 27, at least 1,373 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip while attempting to access humanitarian aid.

According to Palestinian media sources, the UN agency emphasized that 859 of the victims were killed at food distribution centers, while another 514 lost their lives along aid convoy routes.

The report further revealed that on July 30 and 31 alone, 105 Palestinians were killed and more than 680 others injured in attacks targeting aid convoys in northern Gaza and south of Khan Younis, as well as at relief centers.

Despite these figures, the Israeli military claimed it had temporarily suspended operations for several hours to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

According to IRNA, the UN noted that the majority of those killed were children and teenagers who posed no threat to Israeli forces.

In a separate statement, Gaza’s Civil Defense reported that 18 Palestinians had been killed since Saturday morning, with the bodies of 13 victims recovered from beneath the rubble in eastern Gaza.

Additionally, a Palestinian medical source confirmed that at least one person was killed in an Israeli strike on the western side of Al-Zawaida, a settlement in central Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces continued their campaign of destruction, demolishing residential buildings near the Al-Amal neighborhood in northern Khan Younis, located in the southern Gaza Strip.

