Award-winning Israeli writer labels Gaza war a genocide amid global outcry

AhlulBayt News Agency: An award-winning Israeli author has characterized the occupying regime’s war in the Gaza Strip as “genocide,” expressing deep sorrow at having to use the term.

David Grossman made the remarks in an interview with the Italian daily La Repubblica published on Friday, noting that he had refrained from using the term “genocide” for many years.

However, he said, after witnessing distressing images and speaking with individuals who had firsthand experience, he felt compelled to employ the term genocide.

The well-known writer and peace activist, who has long been a critic of the Israeli regime, further noted that he is using the word “with immense pain and with a broken heart.”

“This word is an avalanche: once you say it, it just gets bigger, like an avalanche. And it adds even more destruction and suffering,” he added.

The renowned author went on to say that mentioning the word “genocide” in relation to Israel and the Jewish people is alarming, stressing that the fact that such an association can even be made indicates that something deeply troubling is occurring.

Grossman’s latest comments came following a similar characterization by two leading Israeli human rights groups, amidst heightened global concern regarding the dire humanitarian situation in the besieged territory.

His literary works, translated into numerous languages, have garnered numerous international awards. In 2018, he was honored with Israel's top literary award, the Israel Prize for Literature, recognizing his extensive body of work over a period of more than thirty years.

Since March 2, the Israeli regime has closed off all crossings into Gaza, blocking the entry of essential supplies, including food, medicine, and water.

Since the Israeli regime began its genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, it has murdered over 60,332 Palestinians and wounded more than 147,643, most of them children and women.

.....................

End/ 257