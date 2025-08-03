Pro-Palestinian hackers deface Israeli sports websites in cyber protest

AhlulBayt News Agency: Several Israeli sports websites have been subjected to a large-scale cyberattack launched by pro-Palestinian hackers, Israeli media outlets reported.

The coordinated cyberattack on Friday substituted sports news with messages condemning the ongoing Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip, expressing solidarity and support for the resistance of the Palestinian people against the Israeli regime.

No group officially claimed responsibility for the operation.

According to Israeli media outlets, anti-Israeli activists hacked multiple popular sports websites, including official pages of leading basketball teams and the Israeli Premier League.

The hackers began their coordinated cyberattack late on Friday and continued into early Saturday, leaving websites defaced with strong visuals and textual content condemning the Israeli regime’s brutal atrocities against the innocent people of Gaza.

The homepage of each targeted website was substituted with a pro-Palestinian message announcing, “Time is Running Out”, which was displayed in multiple languages, including Hebrew, accompanied by an hourglass icon.

“Time is running out … We send this message from the heart of Gaza, from the heart of the resistance which knows no surrender. From a place that has endured pain but insists on rising again. The massacres you commit will not go unanswered. Rest assured, there will be a response. The only answer to these crimes is resistance, the preservation of arms, and steadfastness to the end,” read a message in Arabic.

Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball club, one of the most followed of the top teams in the Israeli regime, as well as the website of the Premier League administration, and Hayom, the most widely distributed Israeli Hebrew-language free daily paper, were among the sports websites hacked.

....................

End/ 257