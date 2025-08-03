Hamas condemns Witkoff’s Gaza visit as propaganda to whitewash Israeli crimes

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a statement, Hamas slammed Witkoff’s visit to a controversial US- and Israeli-backed aid distribution site in Gaza, calling it a “staged show” aimed at whitewashing Israeli crimes and misleading public opinion.

US President Donald Trump’s special envoy to West Asia visited the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) site on Friday.

He claimed the purpose of the visit was to give Trump “a clear understanding of the humanitarian situation and help craft a plan to deliver food and medical aid to the people of Gaza.”

The Palestinian resistance movement said the visit was designed to provide “political cover” for Israel’s “starvation campaign and continued systematic killing of defenseless children and civilians in the Gaza Strip.”

The visit took place at a GHF distribution site in Rafah, where hundreds of Palestinians have been killed while trying to access food, including many near GHF-operated locations, according to the United Nations.

“Witkoff’s misleading statements, coupled with the dissemination of targeted propaganda images portraying peaceful aid distribution, are belied by the facts on the ground—where over 1,300 starving civilians have been gunned down by the occupation army and employees of the inhumane GHF,” Hamas said.

The group also reiterated that the Trump administration is “fully complicit in these starvation crimes and the ongoing genocide in Gaza" and called on Washington to “assume its historical responsibility by exposing the crimes" being committed by the Israeli regime and working to end the aggression.

On Friday evening, Trump said he had spoken with Witkoff following his visit. “He had a great meeting with a lot of people. The primary meeting was on food… getting the people fed, and that’s what we want," the US president said.

Witkoff’s trip has drawn outrage from Palestinians, who said the visit was a media stunt meant to deflect attention from the US role in enabling Israeli war crimes.

The US and Israel created the GHF to bypass the United Nations’ central role in aid distribution in Gaza. The UN has refused to cooperate with the program, calling it a militarized aid model that fosters displacement.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in June that the US-backed plan is “inherently unsafe” and warned: “It is killing people.”

More than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces while attempting to obtain food, including hundreds near GHF sites, according to the UN.

