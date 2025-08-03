Palestinian Islamic Jihad condemns U.S. Envoy’s visit to southern Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Palestinian Islamic Jihad has strongly denounced the recent visit of U.S. Special Envoy for West Asia, Steve Witkoff, to southern Gaza, describing it as a “deceptive spectacle staged at the scene of a crime” intended to rehabilitate the image of Israel and its principal ally, the United States.

According to IRNA, in a sharply-worded statement released on Saturday and reported by the Palestinian Shehab News Agency, the group criticized Witkoff’s tour of an American-Israeli humanitarian aid distribution center in Rafah on Friday. The visit, they claimed, was a calculated public relations maneuver.

“This visit is nothing more than a propaganda performance, where the perpetrator masquerades as a savior,” the statement read. It accused the U.S. government—particularly under the Trump administration—of engaging in overt efforts to sanitize the image of the Israeli occupation and its actions in Gaza.

Islamic Jihad further charged Washington with being a direct accomplice in Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, which has led to widespread destruction and the deaths of thousands of Palestinians. “It is well known that Washington is the principal partner and enabler of the Zionist killing machine,” the group asserted.

The statement also framed the envoy’s visit as part of a broader “misleading media campaign” designed to deflect mounting international criticism and outrage over the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

