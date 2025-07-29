Lindsey Graham urges Israel to seize Gaza “like Tokyo and Berlin”

AhlulBayt News Agency: US Senator Lindsey Graham, previously known for suggesting a nuclear strike on Gaza, has declared that Israel is about to shift its strategy in the besieged territory by forcefully taking control—comparing the approach to the Allied invasions of Tokyo and Berlin at the end of World War II.

In an interview aired by NBC on Sunday, Graham said both he and former President Donald Trump now believe that negotiating a ceasefire with Hamas is no longer a viable path to ending the war.

He stated that Israeli leaders have concluded that dismantling Hamas is essential to achieving security.

Graham claimed Israel aims to "do in Gaza what was done in Tokyo and Berlin—seize the territory by force, rebuild from scratch, and create a future for Palestinians, ideally under Arab administration in the West Bank and Gaza.”

He predicted a full-scale military campaign would be launched by Israel to subdue Gaza entirely.

In May 2024, Graham triggered backlash by advocating the possible use of nuclear weapons against Hamas in Gaza—a suggestion sharply condemned by arms control experts and others for normalizing such rhetoric.

On Friday, Trump alleged that Hamas had no interest in reaching a peace deal, saying: “I think they want to die… It got to a point where you’re going to have to finish the job.”

Trump’s special envoy to West Asia, Steve Witkoff, echoed this sentiment Thursday, claiming Hamas had shown no intent to pursue a ceasefire in Gaza.

