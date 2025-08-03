Iranian female professors urge UN to act against Israeli atrocities in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: A group of female Iranian professors has penned a letter to United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, condemning the “inhumane and deplorable” humanitarian conditions in Gaza, and calling for immediate international efforts to halt Israeli attacks on the Palestinian people, particularly women.

Sent on Saturday, the letter urges the United Nations, as the self-declared guardian of global peace and security, to end its “passivity and inaction” in the face of unprecedented war crimes against Palestinians.

“The responsibility for this in these intolerable circumstances rests squarely with you,” the signatories stated, addressing the U.N. chief directly.

Below is the full text of the letter:

Open Letter from a Group of Female Professors in Iran to the United Nations Secretary-General Regarding the Tragic Atrocities in Gaza

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

His Excellency Mr. António Guterres,

Secretary-General of the United Nations

Dear Sir, With our utmost respects,

As you are undoubtedly aware, the inhumane and deplorable conditions endured by the oppressed yet, resilient people of Gaza have precipitated an unprecedented catastrophe before the eyes of humanity. This situation is profoundly distressing for any conscientious individual, particularly for women of deep empathy and emotion, compassionate mothers, and caring guardians.

The escalating war crimes and inhumane actions perpetrated by the child-killing Zionist regime, in blatant violation of international law, human rights principles, and fundamental ethical standards, continue to intensify, creating harrowing and inconceivable scenes that bring shame upon humanity, international institutions, and human rights organizations—scenes that history will never forget.

Undoubtedly, these unprecedented crimes and savage acts are being carried out with the comprehensive and malicious support of the criminal united states, some European governments, the malicious acquiescence of the so-called democratic and freedom-loving governments of the world, the complicity of some seemingly co-religionist and co-ethnic governments of the Palestinians, and the passivity and inaction of the custodians of peace and security, including the United Nations. The responsibility for this in these intolerable circumstances rests squarely with you.

This occurs amid official reports documenting horrific crimes over the past 20 months, including but not limited to:

1. Over 60000 Palestinians lost their lives in aerial bombardments by the occupying regime;

2. More than 146000 individuals suffering severe injuries, including disabilities;

3. Numerous children who lost their lives or are at risk of losing their lives due to malnutrition;

4. Attacks on legally protected humanitarian and international centers, such as UNRWA, the Red Crescent, and charitable foundations;

5. Various forms of war crimes through the use of prohibited weapons and barbaric behaviors, in violation of legal and humanitarian standards;

6. The weaponization of water, food, medicine, and sanitation as tools of mass destruction;

7. The exploitation of bread and food distribution centers as traps for massacring civilians, including the direct shooting of children and women;

8. Continuous bombardment and missile strikes on health facilities, including hospitals, schools, and refugee camps;

9. The loss of life among numerous wounded and patients due to medical sieges and shortages of sanitary and therapeutic resources;

10. Severe attacks on universities and academic centers, resulting in the martyrdom of dozens of professors and students;

11. Desecration and savage attacks on mosques, churches, and temples;

12. Repeated deliberate attacks on journalists and media personnel;

13. Persistent violations of established ceasefires;

14. Attacks or seizures of ships carrying humanitarian aid from around the world.

Your Excellency,

The foundational philosophy and ultimate objective of international human rights institutions are none other than the enforcement of human rights laws and the fulfillment of the rights of nations and states—a responsibility that rests with you as the head of this international institution. This is notwithstanding the fact that numerous fundamental human rights principles have been violated, some of which are highlighted below:

1. Violation of Article 54 of Protocol I Additional to the Geneva Conventions, which prohibits the use of food as a weapon (such weaponization constitutes a war crime);

2. Violations of Articles 50, 51, 130, and 147 of the four Geneva Conventions and Articles 11 and 85 of Additional Protocol I, whereby the Zionist regime has committed war crimes by targeting civilians, civilian property and sites, relief units, and more;

3. The forced displacement of Gaza’s residents, which under Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention and Article 17 of Additional Protocol II constitutes a crime against humanity;

4. Violation of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, aimed at the deliberate elimination of an ethnic or racial group;

5. Violations of multiple provisions of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women, and the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities;

6. Paragraph 1 of Article 25 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which emphasizes the right to a standard of living adequate for the health and well-being of oneself and one’s family;

7. Paragraph 1 of Article 55 of the United Nations Charter, which specifically addresses the right to life, employment, and economic progress, and Paragraph 2 thereof concerning the right to human health;

8. The Preamble to the Constitution of the World Health Organization, which aligns with the right to the highest attainable standard of health, the right to child health, and the right to access medicines, treatment, and medical facilities as fundamental human rights;

9. Subparagraph © of Paragraph 2 of Article 12 of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, which affirms the right to prevent the spread of epidemic and endemic diseases, and Subparagraph (d) thereof emphasizing the right to access medicines, medical equipment, and treatment;

10. Provisions of the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949 and its Additional Protocols of 1977, which underscore international humanitarian law standards and the protection of civilians in times of war;

11. Article 23 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, which obliges United Nations member states to ensure the free passage of all consignments of medical and hospital stores, essential foodstuffs, clothing, and tonics intended particularly for children under 15 years of age, expectant mothers, or maternity cases, for civilian populations;

12. Paragraph 1 of Article 69 of Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions, which mandates the provision of foodstuffs, medical supplies, clothing, bedding, and shelter as essential requirements for the survival of all persons;

13. Article 3 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and Paragraph 1 of Article 6 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, as inherent rights of humankind essential for the continuity of human life;

14. Paragraph 2 of Article 4 of the same Covenant, which emphasizes this particularly in situations where the lives of millions are under threat;

15. Paragraph 2 of the common Article 1 of this Covenant and provisions of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights prohibiting the deprivation of peoples of their means of subsistence;

16. Paragraph 2 of Article 11 of the Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, affirming this as a fundamental human right.

We, a group of female professors from universities in Iran, hereby express our profound sympathy with the mothers, women, and all residents of the Gaza Strip. We declare our abhorrence of the inhumane and criminal actions of the occupying regime and request that Your Excellency pursue the prosecution of the criminal Prime Minister of the Zionist regime. We once again remind you of your responsibilities under the explicit provisions of international law.

It is our hope that this missive may contribute to your efforts, along with those of other heads of United Nations institutions and human rights organizations, in ending the oppressive actions of the Zionist regime and its supporting governments, thereby preventing the genocide of hundreds of innocent lives.

Copies to:

1. Mr. Volker Türk, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights;

2. Dr. Francesca Albanese, United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967;

3. Ms. Reem Alsalem, United Nations Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls;

4. Dr. Pierre Krähenbühl, Director-General of the International Committee of the Red Cross;

5. President of the United Nations Security Council;

6. President of the United Nations General Assembly;

7. Director-General of the World Health Organization;

8. President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC);

9. President of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).

