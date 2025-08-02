Gaza hospitals report new child deaths from famine

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that hospitals in the Gaza Strip recorded three new deaths in the past 24 hours, including two children, caused by famine and malnutrition.

In a brief statement issued Friday evening, the ministry confirmed that the total number of famine-related deaths has now reached 162, including 92 children.

The ministry emphasized that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to deteriorate due to the ongoing blockade and severe shortages of food and medical supplies. It renewed its call for immediate and urgent intervention from the international community and humanitarian organizations.

Since March 2, Israel has completely sealed Gaza’s border crossings and blocked the entry of goods and aid, triggering an unprecedented famine outbreak across the Strip.

/129