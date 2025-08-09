ICRC warns relief efforts at risk if Israeli forces enter Gaza city

AhlulBayt News Agency: The spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Gaza, Hisham Mahna, has warned that if Israeli forces enter Gaza City, the relief operations in the region will face severe challenges and restrictions.

The limited airdrops of aid are not a permanent or effective solution to the Gaza crisis, Mahna told Qatar's Al Jazeera stressing that the region urgently requires a significant and large-scale increase in humanitarian assistance.

He stressed that establishing safe zones to ensure Gazans have access to medical services and basic necessities is an immediate priority, adding that increasing aid while protecting civilians must be a top concern.

Mahna said that a potential Israeli attack on Gaza would also be a worrying development for the families of Israeli prisoners.

He reiterated that humanitarian aid should never be used as a tool for political pressure.

On August 7, Israel’s security cabinet approved a proposal by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to occupy the Gaza City.

The Israeli regime’s decision to occupy Gaza has been met with widespread global condemnation, as numerous countries, officials, and international human rights organizations have called for an end to the war on Gaza and the establishment of a ceasefire.

Netanyahu’s plan has also faced significant backlash within the Israeli regime, including military and security factions.

