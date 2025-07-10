Israeli attacks on civilians in Tehran ‘shocking and disturbing’: ICRC official

The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Iran has censured the Israeli regime’s recent attacks on civilian targets in Tehran as “shocking and disturbing.”

Vincent Cassard was speaking during a Wednesday visit with the head of Iran’s Red Crescent Society, Pirhossein Kolivand, to sites struck in the attacks.

They toured the home of Dr. Zohreh Rasouli, an OB-GYN and Red Crescent volunteer who was killed along with her husband and infant in the Israeli strikes. One of her other children suffered severe burns.

This family’s story was deeply shocking, and the level of violence and suffering is horrifying, Cassard said, adding that civilians must never be targeted.

He said the ICRC will pursue the matter based on international humanitarian law, in coordination with the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

Cassard and Kolivand also visited Evin Prison, which was targeted by the Israeli regime in its 12-day war of aggression against Iran.

Kolivand said a formal complaint has been submitted to the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the “deliberate and criminal” strike.

He emphasized that innocent inmates, medical staff, and visiting families were among the victims.

“These are clear violations of international humanitarian law,” Kolivand said, adding that documentation and eyewitness reports would be used to seek justice.

Israel attacked Iran in an unprovoked act of aggression on June 13, assassinating military commanders and nuclear scientists in targeted strikes, and killing civilians in air raids on residential areas. The war was halted after the Tel Aviv regime requested a ceasefire following retaliatory missile strikes by Iran, which brought life to a halt in the occupied territories.