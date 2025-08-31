ICRC warns of humanitarian risks in Gaza amid intensifying siege

AhlulBayt News Agency: The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has issued a stark warning regarding the humanitarian consequences of a potential mass evacuation from Gaza City, stating that such an operation would be neither safe nor dignified under current conditions.

According to IRNA, in a statement released on Saturday, ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric emphasized the severity of the situation as Israel continues to tighten its siege on the enclave ahead of a widely anticipated military offensive.i

“It is impossible for a mass evacuation of Gaza City to be carried out in a manner that ensures safety and dignity under the present circumstances,” Spoljaric declared.

She further noted that the deteriorating conditions in Gaza—including the collapse of shelter infrastructure, overwhelmed healthcare systems, and widespread food shortages—render any evacuation plan not only impractical but “incomprehensible” given the scale of human suffering.

..................

End/ 257