Israeli military confirms death of senior officer in southern Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli military has confirmed the death of Ariel Lubliner, a 34-year-old retired colonel, during combat operations in the southern Gaza Strip. His death adds to the growing toll of Israeli military personnel killed since the onset of the conflict on October 7, which now stands at nearly 900.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, Lubliner was killed in the Khan Younis area, with Israeli sources attributing his death to friendly fire.

According to Mehr, in an official statement, the Israeli army identified the deceased officer and acknowledged the continued losses sustained during the ongoing military campaign. October 7 marks the anniversary of the launch of the “Al-Aqsa Storm” operation, which triggered a new phase of hostilities in Gaza.

.................

End/ 257