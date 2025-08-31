Yemeni Prime Minister killed in Israeli airstrike

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemen’s Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahawi and several cabinet members were killed on Thursday in an Israeli airstrike, according to an official statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The statement confirmed the death of al-Rahawi and a number of his ministerial colleagues, noting that the strike occurred during a government workshop convened to assess the administration’s performance over the past year.

“Several ministers sustained injuries ranging from moderate to critical due to the Israeli aggression and are currently receiving medical treatment,” the office reported.

Despite the loss, the government pledged to continue fulfilling its responsibilities and reiterated Yemen’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Al-Rahawi had held the position of Prime Minister in the Ansarullah-led administration since August 2024.

In response to the tragedy, Yemen’s Supreme Political Council appointed Mohammed Ahmed Ahmed Miftah as acting Prime Minister on Saturday.

