Yemen’s top General denies Israeli assassination claims, vows escalation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemen’s top military official has responded to the Israeli regime’s claims of his assassination by pledging further escalation against Tel Aviv towards forcing it to eventually end its genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Chief of the General Staff of the Yemeni Armed Forces, Major General Mohammed Abdulkarim al-Ghamari, made the remarks to the country’s official Saba news agency on Friday.

“The Zionist escalation in Gaza or towards Yemen is not a sign of strength, but rather a sign of impotence and failure to achieve its goals over nearly two years, and it will be met with escalation,” he said.

The remarks came a day after “Israeli estimates” alleged that the regime might have “assassinated” a number of Yemeni officials, including Ghamari and Defense Minister Mohamed al-Atifi, during airstrikes against the country’s capital, Sana’a.

Ghamari had also been targeted during Israeli aggression in June.

The official denounced the regime for targeting civilian neighborhoods in the capital, while framing it as a push towards eliminating Yemen’s political and military elites.

“The targeting of civilian neighborhoods in Sana'a by the Zionist enemy will not go unpunished,” he said.

The regime began attacking the Arab Peninsula nation last year after Sana’a started a series of solidarity strikes in support of Gaza, which had come under an Israeli war of genocide a year earlier.

Yemen’s Armed Forces escalated the operations after the regime intensified its military aggression against the coastal sliver and almost completely blocked the entry of foodstuffs into the territory.

Ghamari reiterated numerous previous statements by the forces, in which they had pledged not to abandon their resolve to stand up for Gaza.

“Yemen will not back down from supporting Gaza, regardless of the extent of targeting or sacrifice.”

